Blake Lively and the favorite orange suit of ‘street style’

Orange: the keys to combining (well) the most summery color

Orange, the color trend for summer 2022

If each season there is a color that rules, orange has presented its candidacy to be the protagonist of spring-summer. Dior, Tod’s, Max Mara or Prada were just some of the fashion houses that sentenced the return of this color to the fashion trends of 2022. And the street style and the celebrities They have confirmed it with their looks. The last to do so has been Blake Lively, who has worn the most repeated tailored suit in New York: the orange one.

The actress walked yesterday through the streets of Manhattan with an orange two-piece that combined pants wide leg high-waisted with a fitted jacket by Sergio Hudson. Lively bet on a monocolor look, adding to the styling an orange top with an asymmetrical neckline and detail cut out at the waist and a wide belt with a round golden buckle. With gold sandals and a white and yellow Louis Vuitton bag, the actress joins the outfit that has been repeated the most in recent months in the street style.

How to combine the orange suit according to the street style

Those who know the most about fashion have embraced orange as the favorite option to continue wearing the tailored suit in the hottest months. A striking and vibrant hue that hits hard on the street style, the best source of inspiration to get ideas when combining this duo of garments.

The option that bets on the blazer with nothing underneath or with a minimalist top is among the favorite options of the experts. Combined with heeled sandals for a outfits higher or with platform sandals for more relaxed styles is the most repeated option.

The orange tailored suit also finds a natural ally in white. Two light-filled shades that can be combined with other vitamin colors for a summer look that is a sure hit.

There is no lack of black as an alternative to combine the two orange pieces. With a black shirt and bag and shoes in the same tone, Emy Venturini is the clear example that both tones work perfectly when they go together.

And for those who prefer to bet on more striking options, far from black and white, duos such as orange-electric blue confirm that orange is a color that gets along with almost everyone and the winning option this season to sign up for the dopamine fashion trend.

