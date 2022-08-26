Blake Lively and the looks that made her the queen of style

Blake Lively not only stands out as actress, but also as a whole fashion reference with their looks full of versatility, modernism and elegance. After his time in the series gossip-girl where he played Serena Van der Woodsen She has been applauded for her good taste in dressing and dazzling on every occasion.

The famous lives happily with her husband Ryan Reynolds and his three daughters James, Inez and Betty. This August 25 celebrated its 35 years.

The diva usually surprises in each of the red carpets and events who he goes to. Whether dressed as a princess or masculine looks, she always manages to be trend and get applause with their outfits.

Blake Lively’s most iconic looks

romantic look

Lively is an expert in giving away different options of looks full of romanticism and very glam. One of them has been this dress with minimalist dots and V-cut on the front and back. A piece that gave elegance.

riot of glamor

Talking about glamor is talking about Blake, especially for his appearances in the Met Gala where he has surprised with his chameleon looks.

One of them with whom he has given more to talk about has been the one he wore at the gala of this 2022. An unforgettable dress created by Atelier Versace and with which he honored the city of Big Apple when unfolding its very long tail with winks to corners legendary New Yorkers.

chic tuxedo

The celebrity knows how to add the feminine touch to male garments as are tuxedos. Either white, black, pink green or prints, The options that he has worn are different.





eighties wink

During his character as Serena Van der Woodsen presented different styles and one of its most striking were those that had eighties air. This metallic gold dress with a yesteryear effect is one of the most remembered.





casual look

And it is that the wife of Green Lantern is an expert in looking perfect with basic garments, in each of her rides. Like this look made up of a white shirt and blue jeans.



