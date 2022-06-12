Blake Lively and the perfect Ibizan dress for this summer

Meghan Markle and the white dress trend

Eva Longoria reinvents the white dress

It is the color of brides, but also the color of summer. There’s nothing more summery than showing off your tan in a comfortable and elegant white dress, and if it’s Ibiza-style, all the better. Blake Lively She knows it and that’s why she didn’t mind being in the Big Apple to show that she knows adlib fashion very well.

Impressive, as always, the actress left the Beacon Hotel arm in arm with her husband Ryan Reynolds and left us speechless with a simple, but sublime, white strapless dress with a V-neckline and central buttons.

GothamGetty Images

A design that is ideal if you have a small chest because you can wear it without a bra thanks to its straps and its straight cut. But without a doubt, what most caught the attention of his style was the footwear he chose to wear it. While we usually see this type of dress on the catwalk with flat Roman sandals or high-heeled pumps sling-backBlake has worn it with a few color spiked pumps naked from his favorite firm, Christian Louboutin.

GothamGetty Images

A risky, but effective choice that once again positions her as one of the best dressed women in the world. Also, followed the trail naked of her shoes with a handbag of the same hue.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.





Loose hair with waves and necklaces of different lengths

These two details finish off a total Ibiza style. necklace loverif you look at what he wears, you will see that of one of them hangs some cherries. Did someone say Pacha Ibiza? We knew that Blake does not stitch without thread and this subtle nod to the Pitiusa island proves it.

Not to mention his slightly wavy hair in the wind but with a large and well defined wave that gives a lot of movement to the hair. Surely, and to achieve this finish, Blake has opted for a light hold product (level 1) so that the wave does not lose texture and is flexible to gradually deform and form with the impact of the wind or the weight of the hair itself. No lacquers when it comes to getting shiny hair but above all with movement. The best are foams or sprays that respect the organic structure of the hair.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io