Blake Lively at the Met Gala 2022 has been more Blake Lively than ever

Blake Lively has surprised on the steps of the Met Gala 2022 by revealing a new color in her skirtGetty Images

At the foot of the red carpet, the interpreter has given details of her look. “Instead of looking at fashion when determining dress influences, I looked at New York architecture,” she said, going on to explain that the base dress is inspired by the Empire State Building, the pattern on the blue skirt in the constellation on the roof of Grand Central Station – hello, first scene of gossip-girl– and the crown in which the Statue of Liberty wears.

Also, the change from salmon to green in Blake Lively’s dress represents oxidation of this iconic monument. To add more light, it has had jewels of Lorraine Schwartz. Here is the definitive tribute to the city that has given so much joy to this Californian, for whose look of beauty was placed in the hands of the firm Charlotte Tilbury. your makeup artist, Christopher Buckle, has shared some of his secrets: “I was inspired by warm metallic and copper tones, starting with a tan contour on the skin. In the eyes, a combination of matte browns to give depth to the look, and metallic rose gold and copper tones to play with her Versace dress. I worked on her lips with a soft terracotta shade to bring a bit of light to the makeup set.”