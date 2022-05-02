Blake Lively at the Met Gala: her best looks | PHOTOS

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 02.05.2022 11:18:36





The origin of met gala dates back to 1948, since then its evolution has been by leaps and bounds, starting with the luxury guests who parade down the red carpet with avant-garde looks that leave no one indifferent. One of the celebrities who never misses the event of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York it is Blake Lively, who has been characterized by a style sophisticated, sensual and elegant.

Undoubtedly, this year, the protagonist of gossip-girl not only will she delight the public with her stunning outfit, she will also be one of the hostesses with her husbandRyan Reynoldsthe actress Regina King and the composer of Puerto Rican origineither Lin-Manuel Miranda.

A few hours before the Met Gala 2022 begins, we review the times when Blake Lively He showed off his beauty and poise as he passed through the steps of the MET in New York.

The evolution of Blake Lively at the Met Gala

Less is more, his style motto

The 34-year-old actress has always stood out for her simplicity, proof of this is the tight gray strapless dress, whose lower part showed satin ruffles that resembled bird feathers and that she wore during the 2013 edition.

Without a doubt, she paid all her attention to the details, from the earrings she wore to the design of her nails, which perfectly matched the pattern of the dress. She also preferred to wear simple makeup, while for her hairstyle she resorted to a bubble-type ponytail that stylized her face and highlighted her neckline.

A touch of drama

Although Lively is always committed to naturalness, in 2016 she decided to arrive with a more elaborate outfit. The actress chose a design of Gucci, romantic style. The strapless dress had a cape with a train effect and flower embroidery. And again she was seen with long earrings that matched the fabric of the dress.

His iconic Versace

The actress established herself in 2017 as one of the main stars of the event headed by Anna Wintour. To the gala that had the theme of divinity and Catholic-inspired fashionLively shone in a tight crimson dress with diamonds and precious stones of different colors throughout the entire design, as well as a train with embroidery based on the baroque.

