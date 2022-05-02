Blake Lively becomes a retro diva in an orange ensemble with flared pants – New Woman

In addition to being one of the most famous, talented and beloved Hollywood stars, the American actress Blake Lively She is a true queen of sophisticated style when it comes to dressing.

In each of her public appearances, the 34-year-old performer impresses with her elegant, feminine and bold stylistic proposals who orchestrates without the help of any stylist.

He did so on the morning of last Monday, April 25, when leaving the city of New York looking sensational in a monochrome outfit in the style of a disco diva from the 70s.

Blake Lively fascinates in a look retro orange in the Big Apple

According Daily Mailthe star captured all eyes as he headed to an uncertain destination in the Big Apple in a vibrant orange tailored suit signed by Sergio Hudson.

Lively’s retro ensemble for the outing with her team consisted of a classic blazer and a pair of high-waisted flared pants made of a wool blend.

The director wore the fabulous set, from the spring 2022 collection, with an Body suit lycra to match cut outs to the waist also from the Los Angeles-based designer.

Blake raised his look with a couple of sophisticated pumps naked ornate silver studs from Christian Louboutin with which he took style steps through the streets of New York.

As for accessories, the mother of three enhanced the suit’s seventies vibe with a thick orange belt with a large gold buckle and a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Also, the protagonist of gossip-girl finished off with a fabulous louis vuitton bag in beige and yellow with which she loaded all her belongings to the walk in the most chic way possible.

Lastly, the actress, with a series of projects in preparation, finalized her commitment to fashion with a beauty look very glamsporting her blonde hair loose in waves and light makeup.

In this way, with this styling that left no one indifferent, Blake Lively reaffirmed herself as a style muse and reminded us that the full outfits colour They are the most chic in spring.