Blake Lively combined her Versace dress with a denim jacket that surely you also have

Blake Lively has just made the comeback of the denim jacket possible.

When celebrities attend movie premieres, award shows, and other fancy showbiz events in cold weather, they often pair their designer dresses with equally glamorous outerwear, like fluffy fur coats or shimmering velvet shawls.

However, Blake Lively just broke the mold and surprised us by wearing a beautiful Versace dress with an ordinary denim jacket that we’ve had hanging in our closets for decades.

On February 28, Lively attended the premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds’ latest film, The Adam Project, in New York City. We always love seeing this duo hit the pavement hand-in-hand, but we were actually more interested in the actress’ red carpet look.

Lively wore an extravagant Versace Atelier gown that looks like something straight out of the Candyland board game: along with glitter details sprinkled throughout the fabric, strips of pastel tulle swirled around the bodice and fell off her shoulder, while a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit added to the drama of the look.

What did Blake Lively combine with this dazzling designer dress? (Apart from a Chanel bag and Gucci heels.) A denim Jacket. Yep, what you’ve probably been wearing to baseball games and barbecues for years. And while we can’t deny that the contrast is striking, we have to admit: the light wash of Lively’s oversized jean jacket matched the blue tones of his dress perfectly. And let’s face it: it’s Blake Lively. She makes everything look good.

Though we won’t be frequenting red carpets with our movie star husbands anytime soon, we plan on wearing jean jackets all season long, and Lively’s light wash selection is the perfect shopping inspiration. A denim jacket is the ideal weight for cool spring days, and as Lively showed, it complements a wide variety of outfits, from sundresses to tracksuits to a T-shirt and jeans (if you dare go for the Canadian tuxedo). . environment, we say do it).

It’s unclear where exactly Blake’s oversized jean jacket is from, but we’re sure even you have a similar model in your closet by now. But we found a couple of options for you to reconsider bringing this piece back to your looks.

