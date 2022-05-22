Blake Lively compares parenting to ‘living with a drug addict’

Blake Lively seems to be just like any other parent in the privacy of her own home. Although the actor and fashion icon dazzles on the red carpet, raising her three daughters with her husband Ryan Reynolds has a way of bringing her back to reality. Even as he shields his kids from the spotlight whenever possible, Lively has a history of keeping it real by explaining the lessons he’s learned about parenting.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoy a relatively private family life

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their children on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2016 | Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

As two A-list celebrities, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have few options to get in front of the camera. But the power couple also like to set boundaries for the family. Instead of living the Hollywood lifestyle, Lively and Reynolds bought a house in Pound Ridge, New York, in 2012, the year they married.

Glimpses into their home have also been rare since they welcomed their first daughter, James, in December 2014. According to PopSugar, the public didn’t see James until he was approaching his second birthday, appearing in the arms of his father when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2016. Lively was also there holding newborn Inez, whose name wasn’t even known to the public at the time.

Lively and Reynolds also kept the name of their third child under wraps. Lively gave birth to her daughter number three on October 16, 2019, and the girl’s name was still unknown to the public the following summer.

It was pop superstar Taylor Swift, a close friend of the pair, who dropped the moniker in her song “Betty” on her 2020 album, Folklore.

Realizing that the names “James” and “Inez” were also on the song, fans quickly realized that Lively and Reynolds were letting Swift announce Betty’s name in the best way possible. James’ voice can also be heard on “Gorgeous” from Swift’s 2017 album, Reputation.

Blake Lively admits she makes up parenting on the fly

Despite her fame, Blake Lively sounds like a typical mom when she’s in family mode. Recognizing that being the perfect mom isn’t feasible, Lively seems to take on challenges as they come.

“It’s like every moment you’re figuring out what the hell you’re doing,” she told People in 2017. Lively added that she’s constantly trying to decide whether to be more strict or more emotional, a real dilemma many parents can recognize. .

Although Lively and Reynolds enjoy their privacy, they have fun joking about fatherhood during interviews. Describing the ups and downs of fatherhood to the Los Angeles Times, Lively said, “It could be like living with a drug addict.” But Gossip Girl alum was quick to point out how much she loves being a mom. “She would be an 80-year-old woman with a baby if she could.”

Lively has also been candid about what it’s like to recover physically from childbirth. “Turns out you can’t lose the 61 pounds you gained during pregnancy just by scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” she joked on Instagram.

Although Lively shed the extra pounds with the help of a trainer, she admitted that putting on the weight was much easier than taking it off.

The actor and his mom delivered another stunning Met Gala look.

Lively was recently shown as a co-host of the 2022 Met Gala, where she has been regularly featured over the years. For the Gilded Age-linked track “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Lively once again used Versace to match her creative spark. Paying homage to the Statue of Liberty, the actor and her mother appeared in a beautiful dress with a surprise twist. What started out as an elegant rose bronze number morphed into a dazzling green stunner with a splayed tail that made her look like Lady Liberty as she walked up the red-carpeted staircase.

While the look created a stir, it also appears to be a symbolic gesture that shows Lively’s passions. Although the phrase “Golden Age” was not coined until the early 20th century, it refers to the last decades of the 19th century, when waves of immigrants led to widespread economic growth. Contemporary immigration has also been a critical issue for Lively and Reynolds, who partnered with the Young Center in 2019 to launch the Waymaker Fund for Immigrant Children’s Rights. “Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we have realized that we have to do everything we can to foster more compassion and empathy in this world,” the couple said in a statement.

Now that she’s settled into life with three daughters, Lively is also jumping headlong into her acting career. According to IMDb, Lively is scheduled to film the sci-fi thriller. Attorney and the romantic drama The manufacture of, also starring Diane Keaton and Richard Gere. Additionally, Deadline recently confirmed that Lively will be reuniting with Anna Kendrick for a sequel to a simple favorthe 2018 comedy/thriller from Bridesmaids Paul Feig director.

