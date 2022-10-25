Blake Lively decorates Halloween-themed pumpkins: learn how you can imitate her arrangements for your home

Decorating with pumpkins during the Halloween celebrations is one of the oldest traditions in many parts of the world. In fact, they are also used to prepare cakes, donuts or beers, thus including their shape in our looks, such as in nail design. Blake Lively has just confirmed that pumpkins cannot be missing in home decoration, but the celebrity has decided to put a twist on the dark style and presented a modern style that is easy to imitate. Learn how to decorate your pumpkins in the best Blake Lively style.

How to decorate pumpkins for Halloween?

Since ancient times, pumpkins have been used to decorate the celebration of Halloween, since people use them to create faces or forms that cause terror when they are seen. However, Balek Lively put a different spin on them this year by introducing new ways to use them to decorate your home or entryway, without making them look scary.

However, this time we will reveal how you can decorate your pumpkins in a classic and modern way. It will be an excellent activity to do as a family or as a couple! In either case, To start you will have to go to the supermarket to buy a couple of pumpkins with the sizes you want.

Classic Halloween Pumpkins

To make the classic Halloween pumpkin design, you will need to have a black marker, a knife and a spoon. With the help of the marker, draw the face you want on the pumpkin, that is, draw some triangles to form his eyes and nose, as well as many double “W’s” for his mouth. The first cut you will make will be in the upper area with a circle, as if it were a lid, to be able to open its interior. Make sure you are very careful and precise when doing this. These steps should not be performed by children!

Once your gourd is open, begins to remove all the pulp and seeds that it contains inside. When it’s clean, take the knife and start cut the drawings that you drew at the beginning, as would be his eyes, mouth and nose. Finally, she reattaches the upper cut so that it appears to be closed. Some people often include wireless lights inside and even candles, so you can customize it however you want.

Decorate your home with classic pumpkins for Halloween night. Credit: New Africa | Shutterstock

Blake Lively-style pumpkins

The celebrity shared a great idea for decorating pumpkins without the use of knives, making it very suitable to try with children who want to have fun. For this form you will only need to buy a white paint, black marker and any accessories that you want to add, such as flowers, pens, cardstock and even small bottles of decoration.

Start by painting your pumpkins white, as this will be the base of the design you want to make. Lively in the first image of her post presented some pumpkins with unicorn designs, but you can opt for a different one like that of a witch and add a hat. If you want a decoration like the actress’s, she starts by drawing closed eyes with the black marker, creates pink ears with the cardboard and creates the hair with the help of both the artificial flowers and the feathers. Let peduncle be the horn!

Decorate your home with the design you want on your pumpkins. Credit: Nika Art | Shutterstock

In the same way, You can use your white gourds as bases for lots of flowers or small decorative drinks like the celebrity did. Dare to customize your pumpkins to decorate your home inspired by the Halloween season.

