Blake Lively, do you have cosmetic touch-ups done?

Blake Lively (34) was the sensation of the Met gala with the metamorphosis of her dress in the middle of the stairs and all the flashes captured that perfect and harmonious face, but was it always like this or was it done? surgeries?

Blake Lively: before and after the surgery that he never admitted

We could say that the beautiful young actress, businesswoman and fashion designer – married to actor Ryan Reynolds – is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood.

Before and after Blake Lively! Font. BabySurgery on Twitter

No one disputes her talent, charisma and unparalleled beauty, but the press, faced with some differences in different photographs over time, bothered her with some questions about aesthetic retouching. She, happy to share care tips and talk about her physique, however, given this information, she was always reluctant to share information. She never admitted to having a rhinoplasty, but by looking at photos of her you can see her thinner nose.

The truth is that looking carefully at some images it is clear that Hollywood celebrities are like any human being: imperfect. And that if they seem like gods of Olympus to us, it is because they undergo treatments and surgeries that bring them closer to representing impossible levels of ideals: you cannot have the hair, the body, the skin and the nose perfect.

In fact, what is perfection? But although the question has as many answers as there are people on earth, Blake Lively he had an idea of ​​how he wanted to look and went for it.

We know that celebrities love to touch up their cheekbones, nose, mouth or whatever they consider “improveable”, so the blonde kept the secret from the press and moved on.

However, the truth is that they are rumors and she has never admitted to having made a plastic surgery. Of course, it is known that an aesthetic intervention was carried out on his nose in his adolescence, hidden from his parents! B.Lake Lively He does not comment on it either and the answer when asked is a long silence accompanied by his splendid smile.

The nose job that refined Blake Lively’s face

The upturned and fine nose of Blake Lively It was always the subject of controversy, and social networks are different images that portray the before and after.

In her past photos, you can see that the “Gossip Girl” actress’s nose looks wider and bigger, less pointy and upturned, especially if you focus on the sides of the nose, the septum and the bridge of the nose.

The eyelids slightly less droopy and hooded. Font. Catie_warren on Twitter

There are those who claim that he also transformed his eyelids. Before, they looked more overcast and droopy, something that the figure compensated for with highlighter and shadow, but over time, it seems, it definitively solved.

Mind you, with or without touch-ups, treatments and whatever she does, she looks amazing and if she wants to, good for her!