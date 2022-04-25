Blake Lively, expert of the ‘mix’ of pink and red with dress

Blake Lively’s style

We first met her with her role as Serena Van der Woodsen in ‘Gossip Girl’, a character who marked the style of an entire era and who continues to inspire even today. However, the outfits of the actress are not far behind. Blake Lively It is quite a fashion prescriber for various reasons. Her inspiring outfits for the ‘street style’, her impeccable -and always viral- proposals for the red carpet, and -of course- her impossible combinations that we love so much. Group in which is the latest look that the ‘celebrity’ has worn with one of the most timeless controversies of all time, that of the combination of pink and red.

Some criticize this ‘mix’ of tonalities and others, however, love it. A few years ago it was an unwritten forbidden rule in fashion, but -now- it is the trend-setting combination on the catwalks and in the most stylish ‘street styles’ in the whole world.

In summary, the combination of pink and red is one of the most viral trends this spring. However, it is not as easy to look good as it really seems. Although for that we have Blake Lively, who shows us how to wear it like a true expert with the easiest and simplest look to emulate with no margin for error.

The key is to wear the main garment of one of the two shades, and the accessories and footwear of the opposite. It’s that simple. Blake has opted for the simplest, but most infallible combination, to attend the birthday of his friend, the supermodel Gigi Hadid.

In her case, the actress chose to wear a short dress with straps and a round neckline in fuchsia from Sergio Hudson. A fitted design that Lively perfectly defended thanks to his enviable silhouette. To show off her perfect legs and show how to properly wear this controversial color combination, the ‘celebrity’ wore red heels with platforms and a gold heel that matched the padded ‘clutch’.

Although, for example, the dazzling earrings that Blake wore were in shades of gold and pink to accompany the dress. What is the most simple and flattering? It’s magnificent.

