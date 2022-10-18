Entertainment

Blake Lively explodes against the harassment of the paparazzi: “Here are the photos”

Blake Lively is going through one of her most special personal moments. The ‘Gossip Girl’ actress and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together, so happiness within the family is maximum. However, these are not easy days for her. The interpreter lives a real persecution by the paparazzi and the press in general after announcing the good news on the red carpet of the 10th Annual Summit of Powerful Women of Forbes, in New York.

Tired of this situation, Blake Lively has reappeared on her social networks to forcefully charge against all those photographers who live persecuting her and have even taken a position at the door of her home. “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so that the eleven men waiting outside my house to see me leave me alone,” she begins by writing her. “You scare me and my children,” he adds. Along with these words, the actress has published a carousel of more than ten images where she is seen enjoying this important stage for her.

Blake Lively’s request

The interpreter has taken advantage of the occasion to be very opposed to the publication of images of her minor children. Thank you to everyone else for the love and respect, and for continuing to unfollow accounts and posts that share photos of children. And thanks to the media who have a ‘no kids policy’. You all make a difference,” she expresses.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Blake Lively has to make this type of request. Last year, publicly denounced the existence of an Instagram profile that had shared with the world several images of the couple in the company of little James, Inez and Betty.

