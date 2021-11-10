Blake Lively gossip news, the hairstyle for winter 2021

Christmas is officially upon us. To confirm this is the look and hairstyle sported by Blake Lively during the event at the Empire State Building in New York. The former “Serena van der Woodsen” of Gossip Girl (2000s cult series revived in a reboot available on Sky) seems to have just come out of an episode of the series or from Santa’s Enchanted Factory at the North Pole. Because? The reason is simple: the actress’s blonde hair was tied in a high and fluffy ponytail with a red velvet ribbon, or l‘idea casual chic we needed for the Christmas holidays!

Blake Lively and the Christmas hairstyle we’ve been waiting for

The red mini dress with maxi bow undoubtedly recalls the gift packages of the holidays, giving a Christmas look to the whole outfit which, however, manages to emanate at the same time a pinch of elegance, thanks to the shoulders that are left uncovered. From jewels to shoes, everything is declined in the exact same nuance, in a glamorous riot of ruby ​​red.

The same color was also chosenhair accessory by Blake, a red velvet ribbon bow that ties blonde hair into a high, fluffy ponytail. Undisputed trend of recent years, the velvet bow ribbon and the velvet headband they are loved by celebrities, just think of Kate Middleton and Nicole Kidman who show it off on all elegant occasions and on the red carpet.

Perfect hairstyle for Christmas parties, copying it is really easy: it will be enough to dry the hair upside down to give it more volume and apply a modeling fluid, continue with a wavy fold and finally define the locks in soft waves. As for the hairstyle, nothing could be easier! Just tie your hair in a high ponytail with an elastic and then tie a red bow in your hair to give the whole hair a Christmas touch.

