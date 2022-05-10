Blake Lively had three heels for the MET Gala 2022

It has been more than a week since the Met Gala 2022 and the triumphal entry of Blake Lively on the red carpet of the event still continues to give much to talk about. When the actress, who co-chaired the ceremony with her partner Ryan Reynolds, undid the laces of her golden dress turning it blue, the shouts of emotion from those present at the gala and from the viewers at home were in unison. The spectacular Versace design that Blake Lively chose and that made reference to the New York Statue of Liberty has already gone around the world becoming a fashion icon, but there is an essential element in any ‘look’ that still We have not talked: Blake’s heels.

The firm in charge of sheathing the actress’s feet in one of her heels was ChristianLouboutin, brand of which Blake Lively has already declared himself a fan on many occasions. louboutin offered him three completely different designs to accompany the dress and, although Blake could only choose one for the 2022 Met Gala, has shown us through Instagram the trio of shoes that I had prepared. Here you have them:

Blake Lively/Instagram

Blake Lively/Instagram

“More Met Facts: Louboutin Honoring Another New York City Gem: And How It Comes To Christian [Louboutin]always does some extras to make sure the perfect heels find their way to the step,” says Blake via Instagram Stories.

Due to the voluminousness and length of Blake Lively’s dress, we could barely see what shoes she was wearing, but, finally, the actress she chose the orange heels knotted to complement her dress and thus discarding the multicolored ones with details of flowers and rhinestones and the silver high-heeled sandal with a glittery heel.

Here you can better see how the orange sandals look chosen by Blake Lively for the big day:

Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala still without the bows on her Versace dress. pleung1388 / Instagram

