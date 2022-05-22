Blake Lively has a loft worthy of an American series

Blake Lively has taken the fashion world by storm numerous times. On and off screen, the diva knows what dress code to wear to make an impact. This talent has led her to be a benchmark and her exploits have transcended to reach every part of the world. However, when taking a look at her home, many have realized that her good taste also extends to the interior design. And is that the actress has a loft worthy of an American series. An inspiration for all those who have a taste for decoration and for those who want to learn something new.

The couple that make up Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s favorites. They often win the sympathy of the public, thanks to the charisma they always show. In addition to that they have been together for many years and make up a lovely family. Although both are reserved when it comes to their personal lives, recently Internet users were able to see part of their residence through some photographs. The actress wanted to show off the look she wore at the event prior to the MET Gala where she hosted, so she used her own spaces as a stage.





Nestled in the woods in Bedford, New York is Blake and Ryan’s loft home that they purchased in 2013.. It is a large property and composed of several details that you will want to know.

The interior of Blake Lively’s loft house

Lively’s home has 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and a separate house for guests. The look provided by some recent photographs, and others from the previous year, are revealing. What predominates in these spaces is the trend that began in New York in the mid-20th century and was to transform industrial buildings into homes. Given their industrial past, these houses have an open layout. There are no well-defined boundaries between rooms, there are only a few cement, block or washed wood beams, as is the case with the ‘Gossip Girl’ star.

This American industrial current is very present in the loft, since the walls are made of brick, there is an arched French window with an iron frame. On the other hand, you can appreciate the worn wooden floors and the discreet decoration. In the section of the house shown, a leather sofa, a large art deco lamp, vintage-style photographs and chairs stand out.





In another photograph, in which the celebrity recounted his day while attending a baseball game, the area next to the kitchen was observed. In that corner, the decoration continues to be in accordance with the theme, but the surprise is that there are more textures on display. There is wear and tear on the brick wall, the gray plush chair, and a faded Persian rug. Going to the kitchen, the gold taps stand out, the appliances that do not go out of the metallic color palette and the dark countertops.

We are sure that the rest of Blake Lively’s loft is an ode to design and the art of decoration.