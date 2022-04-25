Blake Lively has the daring dress that makes great guy

The 10 dresses that will be a trend in 2022

If there’s one event that dominated this weekend’s trending talking points, this was Gigi Hadid’s birthday. For her 27th anniversary, the model held a big party with a guest list in which she brought together the most famous names on the international scene at the exclusive Zero Bond private club in New York.

The eldest of the Hadid sisters, who wore a spectacular semi-transparent white ensemble from the fashion house Dion Lee, received names like Emily Ratajkowski, Helena Christensen, her sister Bella or Blake Lively. The arrival of the guests at the club was a true fashion catwalk in which if in addition to the birthday girl someone stood out, it was precisely this last actress, Blake Lively, who surprised with a daring and unexpected outfit with which he eclipsed all the spotlights.

Blake Lively decided to attend the birthday with a look starring a party dresses that reminiscent of the silhouettes worn in the late 90s and early 2000s and, that now, seem to make room for themselves among the timeless trends to include among the garments in our wardrobe. The actress’s dress was a simple fitted to the body with purple straps and a mini cut from Sergio Hudson’s spring/summer collection that outlined her spectacular silhouette highlighting her curves. An eye-catching and flattering choice of tube that, in addition, she also recalls the designs that she wore in one of the roles that made her most famous, that of Serena Van der Woodsen in the series Gossip Girl.

As surprising was this stylistic decision by Blake as the choice of shoes and accessories. LThe actress chose some peep toes red with gold heel that they combined in perfect harmony with their bag, a quilted handbag design in the same colour. Blake not only follows the trends of the silhouettes that are most successful in the streets, but also joins the color combos that are coming this season. ANDhe purple and red is one of those that other celebrities like Victoria Beckham, but also one of the most we have been able to see on catwalks and in the reference looks of the street-style.

In Harper’s Bazaar UK We select some of the dresses that follow in the footsteps of the one Blake wore this weekend and that promise to become the definitive allies of the summer.