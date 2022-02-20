Blake Lively has the most stylish monochrome look in New York

Blake Lively returned to present at the fashion week in New York after having spent the last 2 years away from the spotlight.











Fashion weeks are usually a source of inspiration for cool hunters; however, not only are finds on the catwalks or in the street style that frames the moment, celebrities like Blake Lively also bring their contribution to each event and everything they wear is usually supervised by a fairly solid team of stylists, designers and makeup artists willing to set trends.

Once again, Blake Lively’s step in the Michael Kors show did not go unnoticed, in part because she herself is a fashion authority thanks to the role she played in “Gossip Girl”, as well as the good taste she has shown have on every red carpet and venue.

Interestingly, Blake isn’t the kind of celebrity who chooses a stylist to come up with what to wear for every occasion; for some years she has been adamant about the idea that she loves design and fashion and dressing herself is a way in which she can be creative and assume the end result with everything and that involves dealing with her need for control and perfection …in other words, enjoy doing it.

How can you blame her, when she always gets compliments and gets exceptional results like this all-white look that she simply emphasized with a fiery red hue on her lips? A top, a straight skirt and a blazer were all it took to get everyone talking about how spectacular her sculpted tummy looks and how perfect her legs looked as she walked gracefully in Christian Louboutin pumps… after all, she may have stopped be Serena van der Woodsen, but she will never cease to be remembered as such.











