Blake Lively has the trending manicure and this is the artist behind her nails

To give a more attractive touch to your looks, Blake Lively He cares a lot about his nails. Even, in each event that she is seen, she is distinguished by some trend that she brings as manicure French in reverse or half moon nails, among many more, and all are worthy of imitation.

trend: the manicure more delicate

The manicure of Blake Lively It will be the next goal of all women who love to follow new trends. In one way or another, she has become an inspiration when it comes to giving her nails a very special touch.

The American actress usually wears the most original designs, and these days she has found the key to achieving a style that is spring and autumn at the same time. Her originality is usually her strong one and when it comes to beauty she undoubtedly surpasses herself.

Recently, he used a warm and delicate design. He was able to combine subtlety with the most discreet drawings and colors that are also autumnal. In the publication where he showed in detail he ravished his manicure personal, the most viral Japanese artist of the moment in the networks, Nails by Mei.

The manicure of Blake Lively which is already a trend – Source: Instagram @blakelively

the nails of Blake Lively: They are a masterpiece!

This masterpiece is clearly not the actress’s doing. It is a design created by an artist who has been dedicated to this profession for some time. She started in the networks and little by little she was forming her way around the celebrities.

It is seen that Blake Lively are fans of manicure with flowers – Source: Instagram @blakelively

On his Instagram you can see some of his impressive work that adapts to all styles, from the most strident to the most discreet and always with a different point.

the manicure of Blake Lively shared the design of her artwork with flowers and geometry – Source: Instagram @nailsbymei

The artist has many clients and, in this case, Blake Lively He did not hesitate to tag her in his September 17 post where he thanked Forbes for the invitation of honor. And is that the actress is a fan of manicure and she loves the most original. Even, she herself has declared that she always goes for the daring and artistic.

Clearly all her designs are always aligned with her looks. Which of them did you like the most? Tell us.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.