Blake Lively: her 3 style lessons to follow urgently

She has nothing to envy to Serena Van Der Woodsen, the character she played in the now cult series of the 2000s, gossip girl. From the suit, which she considers a wardrobe staple, to dazzling colours, to the monochrome trend, spotlight on the 3 style lessons of Blake Lively to copy.

The suit, an essential

What does the businesswoman look like in 2022? To Blake Lively, quite simply. The actress represents the executive woman of modern times and proves it in particular through her fashion choices. Witness her orange look, which we could very well have seen on Samantha Jones in Sex and the City at the time of the 90’s. Night version, the young woman advocates the costume in a chic and shocking way, in more sober colors.

Robert Kamau/GC Images Gotham/GC Pictures

Bet on neon colors

Its motto ? Do not hesitate to add color to your outfits! Whether she’s wearing a wide coat or a fitted mini dress, Blake Lively swears by vibrant colors. Latest example on the anniversary of Gigi Hadid. In a close-fitting fuchsia-colored outfit signed Sergio Hudsonwhich she associated with a red-tinted clutch matching the pumps, the actress challenged her character of Serena Van Der Woodsen from the series gossip girl.

Jackson Lee/GC Images MEGA/GC Pictures

The safe bet? monochrome

When certain personalities like Victoria Beckham swear by color-blocking, other stars, like Blake Lively, bet on the monochrome trend. Glacier blue, emerald green, sand beige… For the 35-year-old actress, plain color is synonymous with elegance.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors Raymond Hall/GC Images

Also read on Vogue.fr:

Men’s Fashion Week: the most beautiful sneakers spotted on the catwalks

Men’s sneaker trends for summer 2020: styles to adopt, brands and collabs

Sneaker trend: the models to invest in in 2020