Blake Lively Is A Radiant Mom-to-Be On Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday Album

Ryan Reynolds shared this image. (courtesy vancityreynolds)

Ryan Reynolds has gifted his Insta family with incredible images from his 46th birthday celebrations. the dead pool The star, who turned a year older on October 23, gave his fans a glimpse of the celebrations with his family, including his wife Blake Lively, his mother Tammy Reynolds and his brother Terry. In the pictures, Ryan looks charming. What caught our attention, however, was the family photo in which mom-to-be Blake looks gorgeous as she happily poses for the camera in an all-black ensemble. Sharing the images, Ryan captioned it, “This birthday was the best birthday ever. Thanks for all the kind messages.”

Take a look here:

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are expecting their fourth child. The couple have three daughters, James, Inez and Betty. In September, the actress shared candid photos of her baby bump as she called the paparazzi. She wrote: “Here are real life pictures of me pregnant so the 11 men waiting outside my house to see me will leave me alone. You scare me and my children. Thank you everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and posts that share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thanks to the media who have a “No Kids Policy.” You all make a difference. Lots of love!”

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ryan Reynolds was last seen on The Adam Project. He will next be seen in the Christmas-themed musical comedy film. Energetic. The film is scheduled to be released on November 11 this year.