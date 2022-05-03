Blake Lively is adapting a comic book into a movie

will adapt the graphic novel “Seconds” for Searchlight Pictures. Created by Bryan Lee O’Malley and released in 2014 by Random House’s Ballantine Books imprint, the original work that will lead to cinema the super famous Blake Lively follows the story of Katie Clay, owner and chef of the restaurant to which the title alludes. One night, a mysterious spirit gives Katie the ability to alter reality by writing something she wants to change in a notebook, eating a mushroom, and falling asleep. As Katie begins to abuse the power to alter her mistakes from her past, her actions cause the fabric of time and space to unravel.

At the moment it is unknown if Blake Lively herself will play the lead or will reserve a supporting role.

The script of seconds is written by Edgar Wright, responsible for titles like Last night in Soho Y Scott Pilgrim vs. the worldalso based on a comic of O’Malley.

Blake Lively has behind-the-scenes experience, directing the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” a bonus track from Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album. For his work he received two nominations at the American Country Music Awards. He is best known for playing Serena van der Woodsen on the CW teen drama series gossip-girl, which triumphed between 2007 and 2012.

Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and stay up to date with all film premieres in Decine21.com.