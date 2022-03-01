Blake Lively is inspired by Lauren Hutton’s rainbow dress

Lauren Hutton and Halston’s most remembered Oscar dress

Lauren Hutton or the suit that looks good at 20 and 60



When a fashion reference coincides in style patterns with another of the great muses of the industry, all the indications indicate that we are facing an undeniable lesson. This has been demonstrated by Blake Lively yesterday when attending accompanied by his partner the science fiction movie premiere The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds himself.

Although the premiere is not scheduled until March 11, yesterday the New York city witnessed the presentation of the film production. On your red carpet Blake Lively captured all eyes. She chose a sleeveless Greek silhouette dress in pastel tones in which she combined different colors: pink, blue, white, purple and gold. It was a flowing sleeveless design with falling vertical ruffles that It belongs to Atelier Versace of the Italian firm’s haute couture and is reminiscent of the iconic Halston dress that Lauren Hutton once wore. to attend the Oscars in 1975.

Patricia Schlein/Star MaxGetty Images

Blake Lively’s design was a more daring bet since it had a neckline that was more adjusted to the body and pronounced, but both have great similarities. The shades are the same and flowing with vertical stripes and slight flight in frills in the lower area are two of the characteristics that both have in common.

Michael Ochs Archives

If Blake’s had a cape on the right shoulder, Lauren’s, on the other hand, was much simpler. In addition, to protect herself from the cold, the former model wore her design with a brown fur coat, while the actress added a very unexpected piece to her look: a long denim jacket that contrasted its formality and added a casual air to the outfit. She also chose a pink Chanel bag and blue circular earrings to complement the outfit.

If Elsa Hosk wore the same Halston design as Lauren at the Cannes festival in 2019, now Blake decides to take inspiration and, although he bets on Versace, shows that the rainbow dress They are one of the favorite options to wear on any red carpet.

