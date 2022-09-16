Blake Lively is pregnant and Taylor Swift is releasing an album – Coincidence? We don’t think

ads

The love story of Green Lantern actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold is straight out of a romantic comedy. On Thursday, September 15, the two revealed that they were entering a new chapter. At the 10th annual Forbes Power Woman Summit, the actress debuted her baby bump, confirming that she and her hubby are expecting baby number four.

But does that mean there’s even more new Taylor Swift music on the way? According to these hilarious memes on Twitter, the answer is yes.

Source: Getty Images

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s baby memes explained!

News of Blake’s pregnancy surfaced online shortly after Taylor announced the release of Midnights, and Swifties suspect their timing is no coincidence. After all, Taylor was inspired by the celebrity couple on her eighth studio album, Folklore, released in the summer of 2020.

Taylor’s Billboard 100 single “Betty” featured the names of Blake and Ryan’s two oldest children – James and Inez. At the time, the name of Blake and Ryan’s third child had yet to be confirmed, but many fans suspected that the title of the song was not so subtle.

Later, Ryan opened up about his close relationship with Blake and Taylor and shared his thoughts on “Betty.” In an interview with the Daily Mail, he described the song as “damn amazing”.

Although the song obviously centers on fictional characters and not his children, Ryan said the shoutout was “an honor.” The actor added, “The names are the names of our children. We trust [Taylor] implicitly. She is very sensitive to all of this.

Source: Getty Images

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift

Following the announcement of Blake and Ryan’s fourth child, fans of the artists believe Taylor may be dropping a clue about their new bundle of joy on her new album, which is due out in 2023. Twitter has been ablaze with memes that suggest that Blake’s baby is a sign that new music is on the way.

One fan tweeted: “Blake Lively pregnant again means new Taylor Swift music. I didn’t set the rules.

Another user added, “If Blake has a daughter, does that mean James is going to cheat on Betty again? I ask folklore fans.

Keep reading to find out more!

Everything is coming together now…

Alright listen, all I’m saying is that Taylor Swift wore some super sparkly dresses. Today we saw lively Blake going the shiny route. Everything is connected and means something.

— Pip Smith (@popcult_nerd) September 15, 2022

If one plus one is two and two plus two is four, that means Blake will drop her baby the same day Taylor releases Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Everything becomes clear.

Because that’s what friends are for…

Blake Lively is such a good friend to Taylor Swift that she got pregnant just in time for Taylor to use her new baby’s voice in Gorgeous (Taylor’s version) when it’s legal for her to re-record it in November pic .twitter.com/59LiRPv1dj

— Midnight Comment (@tsmidnightsts10) September 15, 2022

We should all be so lucky to have a friend like Blake, who was so ready for Taylor to release new music that she took matters into her own hands and got pregnant all over again.

Knock Knock…

Taylor Swift knocks on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ door asking for their new baby’s name so she can use it for another song: #BlakeLively #RyanReynolds pic.twitter.com/8aJezLZQWI

— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// #RENEWSANDMAN⏳ (@giselleb1234) September 15, 2022

Who are we laughing at ? It’s likely Taylor will find out the name and gender of Blake’s unborn baby before Ryan does.

Run, Taylor. To run.

Taylor Swift heads into the studio to record a new album about Blake Lively’s baby pic.twitter.com/IGcESBq9GB

— Vee (@not_vee_) September 15, 2022

Are we the only ones hoping Taylor remixes “Betty” to include the name of Blake and Ryan’s new baby?

#TailorSwift comes out of retirement…

🚨BREAKING🚨new photo of taylor swift spotted after blake alive’s pregnancy announcement! pic.twitter.com/KyXODZan0E

— liz (taylor version) (@thisisliztrying) September 15, 2022

In 2020, Taylor gave her longtime friend Gigi Hadid a handmade blanket as she was expecting her first child with Zayn Malik. With Blake’s announcement, it’s safe to say that Tailor Swift is coming out of retirement soon.

