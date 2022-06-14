Blake Lively is Serena Van der Woodsen again in the dress she wore at the premiere of Taylor Swift’s short film

Blake Lively She is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The Californian undoubtedly has a great style, which always becomes a trend wherever she goes, since the looks she chooses remind us why she is an icon of contemporary fashion.

Although it originates from Los Angeles, the actress has a residence in New Yorkcity from which she is also originally Serena Van der Woodsen, the It Girl from one of our favorite teen series, which starred Lively.

the style of gossip-girl Without a doubt, it marked the generation of the early 2000s and on several occasions we have seen the interpreter with outfits that remind us of her famous character.

The actress was captured on the streets of the big Applewearing a white dress with inspiration boho-chic, which certainly seems to have come out of Serena’s closet in the third season of said series. You have to remember that in one of the episodes you can see Lively with a very similar outfit.

The piece that the actress wore on this occasion while walking with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was designed by the reformation brandShe also complemented her look with Christian Louboutin shoes and the Gucci Horsebit bag.

The interpreter did not choose this outfit just to go out for a walk, in fact she wore it at the premiere of the short film All Too Well of Taylor Swiftwhich premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Blake and Taylor have been great friends for years, so it is not surprising that she has come to support her at such an important moment for the singer who premiered as a director at one of the most renowned festivals in USA.

