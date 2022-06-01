Blake Lively is the queen of monochrome styles

It is considered a fashion icon and its simplicity captivates all fans, Blake Lively has become an example to follow when it comes to style and this has been demonstrated by wearing the best monochromatic looks.

Monochromatic styles are characterized by putting together an entire outfit with the same colorwhich can be of the same tonality or vary in its intensities.

This type of outfit is ideal for projecting a sophisticated style and, on occasions, it is a technique that works perfectly to achieve a much more elegant style, however, it can also be applied to slightly more casual outfits.

Blake Lively is one of the most stylish actresses and with each public appearance leaves the fans and fashion experts surprised by the fashion proposals it presents.

The actress knows how to dazzle with monochromatic styles and, therefore, it is common to see her wear this type of outfit in an exemplary wayso we will show you some of their looks that can inspire you.

In this 2022 these types of styles have become relevantso you can be inspired by the style of the famous.

This is how Blake Lively dazzles with monochrome outfits

Light blue hue to highlight simplicity

Light tones always tend to highlight a sophisticated, elegant and simple style, so it is a great option for those who want to achieve a delicate style.

Professional and stylish style

Achieving a professional style does not have to leave aside that personal side that identifies us. In this case, intense colors look more elegant in monochrome looks.

Elegance and sensuality go hand in hand

It is always valid to bring out our most sensual side with marked necklines or revealing styles.but with monochrome outfits, they can achieve a more elegant look.

Total black is always a hit

A style that never fails is total black, since they can adapt to any area and stand out with elegance.