Blake Lively is “upset” with Ryan Reynolds for presenting another as his wife

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most loved and admired celebrity couples in Hollywood. They always impress with their incredible red carpet looks and they endear each other with their great sense of humor and jokes on social networks. However, this time it went a little further because the beautiful actress has sent her husband to sleep on the couch because of a commercial for her telephone service company.

They always joke publicly showing how much fun they have every day. Above all, we hope what will happen on his birthday where funny messages and photographs are dedicated, causing the laughter of his more than 40 million followers each. On this occasion, the protagonist of “Deadpool” appeared in a commercial for his own cell phone service company with another woman presenting her as his wife.

Promoting his new “Family Plan”, he called his wife on stage but was surprised to see that it was another actress, not Blake. When questioning why she came and not Lively, she explained that she is the one who replaces her on set when things get “boring”, to which Ryan he replied to tell his royal wife that he was very upset with her.

At the end of the commercial Ryan Reynolds can be heard saying “I’m literally revolutionizing the category.” But Blake, his real wife, did not take long to answer her husband’s commercial and take revenge on social networks.

She posted it on her stories revealing that the real reason she didn’t appear in the commercial was because her husband couldn’t pay her. “Honey, if you charged more you could pay me, I’m sorry. Atte. your real wife”. It caused the laughter of its millions of fans.

But that did not stop there, before the slogan at the end the protagonist of Gossip Girl mentioned “Feel free to revolutionize the sofa when you sleep on it tonight” referring to the fact that she will send her husband to sleep on the couch.

They are a fun couple who make these kind of pranks constantly. Both have shown a great sense of humor and how much fun they have together. It is a hallmark of the couple since their marriage in 2012.

Recommended Video: Thalía shows off her extensive collection of dolls