Blake Lively, Jessica Alba, Mila Kunis and Megan Fox explain the rejection for nude scenes

Recently, with Emilia Clarke’s statements on nude scenes and above all with the increase in security measures on the various sets to nip even the possibility of sexual harassment in the bud, the debate on the nude in the cinema has reignited.

Specifically, we have collected from various interviews the statements about some of the world’s most loved stars by the male audience (and not, of course), such as Blake Lively, Jessica Alba, Mila Kunis and Megan Fox.

There Lively, for example, he used a double body for nude scenes recently A Small Favor, and he spoke about the matter with the Daily Mail:

“When I see nudity in movies I am always distracted by it. I know that if I watch a scene and someone has their boobs blowing, then all I can focus on is those heads. It will be my limit, but I can’t help it. I don’t think I’ll ever shoot a nude scene.“

For Jessica Alba, instead it is more simply modesty:

“I don’t want my grandparents to see my boobs“he told Glamor.”That’s all. It would be weird at family dinners at Christmas. And, I mean, I mean, none of the movies I’ve done would have been better if I had been naked.“

Mila Kunis, which in Bed friends she only showed the profile of the breasts and then left the rest of the work to a body double, with Allure she explained that she was “jealous” of her body:

“I showed the breast profile! I don’t need to show my butt too. You can’t have both.“

In the end Megan Fox, which became literally synonymous with sensuality in the early 2000s, explained to The Mirror that the decision not to appear naked in front of the camera has to do with her children:

“There are some good projects that I turned down despite involving talented actors and talented directors, because the things women are forced to do in movies are things I don’t want my kids to see in the future … degrading for the woman who plays the character.“ù

