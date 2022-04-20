Blake Lively keeps her skin luminous with this product that costs less than 15 euros

After revealing her favorite lip balm (also low cost) and show that she is one of the most daring celebrities with her manicure, creating a trend, we have discovered what is the secret of her juicy skin and bright. The product that is never lacking in Blake Lively’s toiletry bag is also an economical product that costs just over 11 euros and can be used anytime the skin needs extra hydration.

Blake Lively admits she frequently uses the face mist from Caudalie Grape Wateran best seller of the brand with history and effectiveness. The product is designed for sensitive skin so it is the perfect soothing to reduce irritation. Although its main task is the deep hydration it provides to the skin while acting as antioxidant.

Its formula, based on 100% bio grape water, contains natural prebiotics that fight against the damage caused by free radicals, responsible for skin aging. The microbiota of the skin is enriched with minerals and trace elements that ensure that the appearance of the skin is much juicier, healthier and more luminous, like that of the actress.

Blake Lively uses it indistinctly at any time of the day, whether or not she is wearing makeup, because among the great advantages of this product is the fact that it is quickly absorbed and it is not necessary to spread the product to penetrate the skin. It can be applied as a toner, after cleansing the face, or as a refreshment for the skin of the face, neck and décolletage on the hottest days combating skin dryness. And if it is kept cold, the effect is multiplied, making it ideal for the coming months.

