Blake Lively managed to get Ryan Reynolds to reconcile with his father before he died

The beloved actor returned to refer to his tough childhood and how it affected him during his career. He also recognized the fundamental support of his wife.

Ryan Reynolds had a terrible relationship with his father, Jim Reynolds, who, according to the same artist, was very harsh against him and his brothers, so he had no contact with him for several years.

“My father was a very tough person. And that, for many things, is fantastic. His problem is that he was with us too,” he said. Later, he added before an interview with The New York Times: “I don’t want anyone to take this as the typical tearjerker story, because everyone carries a very heavy backpack on their backs and I’m no different than anyone in that regard, but growing up in my house was not something relaxing or easy And I know that throughout my life, that’s caused me to deal with anxiety in so many different ways.”

Jim was a merchant and also a member of the Canadian Mounted Police. And Ryan’s older brothers had already followed in his footsteps. “I probably would have been too, if it wasn’t for this job (acting). Be a mountie It is actually the dirtiest, toughest and much more difficult job than you think, “he acknowledged in another interview with the Canadian magazine NW.

There are situations that remain, with which you must learn to live, as happened to Ryan in his childhood. And what he decided to talk about not long ago.

Reynolds recounted that that disorder arose when I was littleAnd that he could never get over it. “When you stress your children, there is a strange paradox that consists of the child suddenly assuming responsibilities that do not correspond,” she began by explaining in a talk with New York Times.

This anxiety began to grow at the same speed of fame, and this brought him complications in his career. There came a time when he began to self-medicate. The explosive cocktail was completed with parties and alcohol. “All of this helped me get out of trouble.” Seeing what that caused in friends, in some colleagues who did not end welldecided to end this way of facing -or rather, avoiding- the dramas that tormented him.

When they found out that their father had been diagnosed Parkinson’shis wife -Blake Lively- suggested that Talk to him before it’s too late so that there are no emotional debts. “I have always taken refuge in jokes to escape sadness or regrets, but also in my wife, who has a great gift for that”, remarked the actor.