Blake Lively poses with the most unexpected bikini of the summer

When Blake Lively was selected to play Serena Van der Woodsen, what she would not imagine would be to have as much or more influence on fashion than the character she would play in gossip-girl. The actress, who recently showed us an ideal Ibizan dress for summer, continues to surprise us with her summer bets, and this time, she has done so by posing in a bikini on her Instagram profile.

The Californian has just turned 35 and celebrates it enjoying a pleasant day in a swimming pool. She has shown it on his social network, in which she has published a photograph of her that she has devastated likes in a matter of seconds. The reason? In addition to showing her toned silhouette, she wears an original white bikini whose top is used both to wear under the sun and on the asphalt.

The set that Blake chose is made up of two pieces of the same color that belong to two different models of bikinis from the fashion brand Vitamin A Swima company that, like the actress, was born in California and that is committed to sustainability in the creation of its pieces. The actress’s top was a short-sleeved ‘wrap’ design‘, or what is the same, a crossed silhouette under the neckline, one of the most booming trends since 2021 in trends.

The bikini bottoms, on the other hand, belong to the Supernova model and, unlike the trend that triumphs in wearing high bottoms, it has low waist and rings on the sides, which ends up putting the finishing touch to the set and positioning it as one of the most special swimsuits of the season.

There are few times that Blake shares images of him in a bikini on his Instagram profile, but this time he involves his followers and publicly shows how he is celebrating his birthday. After a few days at Disneyland at the beginning of August, now the actress takes the opportunity to relax and squeeze the last days of the season in style.