Blake Lively publishes photos of her pregnancy to avoid paparazzi

(CNN) — Blake Lively decided that if anyone was going to share her pregnancy photos, it would be her.

The actress posted a series of pregnancy photos on her verified Instagram account this weekend.

“Here are pictures of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my house to see a 🦄 will leave me alone,” the caption read. “They scare me and my children.”

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who married in 2012, are expecting their fourth child.

He also thanked “everyone else for all the love and respect and for unfollowing accounts and posts that share pictures of children.”

“You have all the power against them,” he wrote. “And thanks to the media who have a ‘no kids policy.’ You all make a difference.”

The “Gossip Girl” star first revealed her pregnancy last week on the red carpet during the 10th annual Forbes Power Women Summit in New York City.

