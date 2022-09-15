Blake Lively reveals that she is pregnant with her fourth child when showing Baby Bump

ads

Taylor Swift will have new songwriting material soon thanks to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The 35-year-old mother revealed that she was pregnant with her fourth child on September 15 while showing off her baby bump on the red carpet at the Forbes Power of Women Summit. She has yet to reveal the baby’s gender or due date. Bustle has reached out to Lively’s representatives for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Lively and Reynolds are the parents of three daughters, 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez, and 3-year-old Betty. The name of their youngest child was revealed by the couple’s close friend, Swift, in her 2020. Folklore track “Betty”, in which she also used the names of James and Inez as characters. The singer also featured James on her 2017 album. Reputation, when he was only 3 years old, with his voice in the intro of “Gorgeous”. Given how private Lively and Reynolds tend to be after welcoming a new baby, it wouldn’t be surprising if Swift also revealed the name of her fourth child in a song years after her birth.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Parents are so devoted to their children that Reynolds recently took a “gap year” from acting to focus on his family, as he told LinkedIn in December 2021. “The biggest thing for me … is that I don’t want to miss this time with my children,” he explained, adding that he wants them to live “like a normal human” with routines. “For many years when my wife Blake was shooting a movie, I wasn’t shooting a movie and I was with the kids and vice versa,” she said. “We never really worked at the same time, but we were always out, so the kids were out too. Now that they are in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it’s totally important for his development and I really enjoy being a present father. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.”

In January 2020, Lively joked that she had “3,000” children in an interview with Good morning america, admitting that the transition to three children was more chaotic than expected. “At one point, we had three [kids who were] four and under,” he said. “It’s like going from two to 3,000. I mean, we have so many kids. Its alot. People say that going from two to three is the same. You know, it’s kind of easy. These people do not have three children. It’s crazy. With a fourth on the way, Lively and Reynolds’ house is only going to get crazier.