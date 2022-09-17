Blake Lively reveals to Forbes five steps to becoming a successful businesswoman

Blake Lively has no interest in slapping her name on projects she isn’t involved with. But the multifaceted says it took time muster the courage to make your voice heard.

From her breakout role as Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl to the founder of the Betty Buzz line of non-alcoholic mixers, Hollywood has seen Lively add new titles to her portfolio since her first big acting job in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005.

Blake Lively with Forbes

A mother of four, Lively hit the Forbes red carpet in New York on Thursday to show off her baby bump, revealing for the first time that she is expecting her fourth child. She and her husband Ryan Reynolds already have three girls together..

One of five children, Lively, 35, says family drives all of her endeavors, from motherhood and acting to owning a business. I love to create, and as a woman, the author is often not given to you Lively said at the 2022 Forbes Powerful Women Summit in a conversation with Moira Forbes, president and publisher of ForbesWomen.

Lively said one of the driving factors is that men overwhelmingly create the everyday products women usewhich represent 85% of household purchases in all categories.

It makes sense for women to create things we want to consume. Whether physical products or stories , He says. And as Lively makes new movies, expands her beverage line and more, the businesswoman said it’s just as important to create opportunities for others.

Blake Lively’s five tips for starting a business

These are the tips that Lively shared at the Summit about starting a company and how to claim authorship along the way:

Believe in what you are creating and stand by it

It’s a lot of work to start a business, you really have to believe in it Lively says. So you have to be able to back it up when people say no. Create something missing in today’s market that speaks to your values ​​and invest in the quality to back it up, he added.

Blake Lively with Forbes

Prioritize quality and conviction.

Lively said it’s all about the details. When you go to business partners, retailers or consumers, the only thing you have to trust, Lively says, is whether your product or service is of high quality. I recognize that I have a great unfair advantage in having the entertainment industry as a kind of microphone or boost to help promote my business, but if the product isn’t great, I can only sell one bottle, it stands out.

Since the launch of Betty Buzz in September 2021, the company has sold more than 4 million bottles to date . Lively advises other entrepreneurs to learn from mistakes and failures and address red flags and problems as they arise. It’s hard to catch up if you put out a product that’s broken. Although focusing on the details can mistakenly make women seem difficult or difficult to deal with. “It all comes down to quality and conviction, and that’s sometimes hard for a woman because you wonder if you’re being difficult or overly committed to your head,” she notes.

Work with people you identify with

A successful business requires collaboration. Lively’s advice? Don’t get tired of the “malicious” . Choose people who feel they have a voice to foster a collaborative environment and people with values ​​that you want to model within yourself as well. That’s not to say there aren’t challenges, confrontations or friction, but when you work with people where there’s mutual respect, you free up a lot of time emotionally, he says.

When Lively chooses a job, she says she questions whether her time is being valued and well spent. And her metric to measure that is by the people in the project. I’m lucky to be in that position because I haven’t always been, she says.

Be yourself unapologetically

When it comes to new or potential jobs or projects, Lively advises that it’s best to be honest about your needs, although he also admitted that it can be difficult to find the balance between getting the job and getting what you want from it. Sometimes you lose the job, but if you did and you didn’t get filled anyway, then it wasn’t worth it, she says.

Blake Lively

Her early days as an actress consisted of showing up, looking cute, and standing on a little pink sticker. Now, she advocates greater authorship in her papers, something more satisfying .

Lift others up the road

Part of the creation of content, companies and products it is also to create opportunities for othersLively says. In one of her latest endeavors, the multifaceted said she is partnering with Grameen America, a nonprofit organization that provides microloans to women living below the poverty line to help them with their businesses.

It’s not just up to women to pave that way for other women. It is up to men to help create those opportunities concludes the actress.

*Note originally published in Forbes USA.