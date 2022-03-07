Blake Lively Rocks A Casual Jacket With A Plaid Shirt And A Sports Bra As She Takes A Call On Her Walk.

|

Blake Lively proved that less is more on Monday when she showed off a simple casual look while out and about in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress kept her outfit simple in a cool plaid print jacket as she was seen taking a stroll around town while taking a call.

Her low-key exit comes just days after she and husband Ryan Reynolds pledged to match donations of up to $1 million to help refugees fleeing ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine.

On the go: Blake Lively, 34, looked cool and casual in a plaid shirt jacket as she took a call on her outing in New York City on Monday

Blake wore her thick crop top open, revealing her toned midsection, and a black sports bra underneath.

She stuck to the sporty theme with a skinny pair of black sweatpants, and finished off her ensemble with distressed white trainers.

The Simple Favor star wore her blonde locks over her shoulders as the wind swept them away.

She held her phone while she chatted with her AirPods, and kept it conveniently attached with a black crossbody Bandolier case and strap.

Sporty style: Blake wore her thick crop top open, revealing her toned midsection, and a black sports bra underneath, along with matching skinny sweatpants and distressed white sneakers

Record: Kept his phone in a black crossbody Bandolier case and strap, and chatted while wearing his AirPods

Blake has been keeping a low profile lately. Her last public appearance was late last month, when she accompanied her husband Ryan Reynolds to the New York premiere of his latest sci-fi thriller The Adam Project, due out March 11 on Netflix. .

The sci-fi film, which also stars Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, stars Ryan as the Adam of the title, who travels back in time to meet a younger version of himself and his father (Ruffalo), who is already dead. in his time.

The two Adams will have to work together in the past to save the world of the future.

The film re-pairs Ryan with veteran director Shawn Levy, who previously directed his box office hit Free Guy.

At the premiere, Blake dazzled in a voluminous Atelier Versace gown decorated in pastel pinks and blues with a high slit.

Glamorous couple: It was her latest sighting after she joined husband Ryan Reynolds at the New York premiere of their Netflix sci-fi flick The Adam Project late last month; seen on February 28

Shortly before the premiere, she and her husband pledged on social media to double donations made to the United Nations Refugee Agency in support of Ukrainian refugees up to $1 million.

“Within 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries,” Ryan wrote in a tweet announcing the charitable donation.

Blake noted in her post that the organization was “providing life-saving aid and also working in neighboring countries to ensure these families are protected.”

Helping out: Shortly before the premiere, she and her husband pledged on social media to double donations made to the United Nations Refugee Agency in support of Ukrainian refugees up to $1 million

The actress has kept a low profile during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and hasn’t appeared in a major movie since her 2020 box office bomb, the critically derided thriller The Rhythm Section.

She’s set to return to the screen with the comedy The Making Of, which stars Richard Gere and Diane Keaton as married filmmakers who cast younger actors (Blake and Lin-Manuel Miranda) to play younger versions of themselves in love.

But filming is tricky as Gere and Keaton’s romance fizzles out in real life, even as they film a version of their glory days.

The film is currently in pre-production, but it has also been announced that Blake will star in the thriller The Husband’s Secret.