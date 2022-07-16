Blake Lively sent Ryan Reynolds to sleep on the couch, this is why

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They have been married since 2012 and have long been one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. How to forget when she was the guest of honor at the Met Gala this year and, although he is not very given to this type of event, he accompanied her and they shone together on the red carpet.

Reynolds works in front of and behind the cameras and is recognized for his sense of humor, so it would not be unusual for him to play pranks on his wife in the privacy of their home, however, she does not let it.

The two actors are very playful and from time to time their dynamics end in heavy jokes. It turns out that the protagonist of ‘Deadpool’ participated in a commercial for Mint Mobile, a mobile phone company.

This time the Canadian promotes a new “family plan” and his wife also appears, however, when the time comes to appear on the scene, it turns out that it is not Blake Lively.

Therefore, the woman in question explains that she replaces the interpreter of Serena van der Woodsen when it comes to “boring things”, then Ryan Reynolds is surprised and comments that “it is literally revolutionizing the category”.

Although the moment is hilarious for many, it seems that Blake did not sit so wellthen decided to take revenge and pay the same coin to her husband.

After the funny commercial was released, the Californian spoke on her Instagram account, where she has more than 34 million followers, to explain why she was not chosen to accompany Reynolds in the ad, it seems that everything has to do with the financial capacity of the 25-year-old man.

“Baby, if you charged more, you could pay me”, The actress began and added: “I’m sorry, your real wife”. “Feel free to rock the sofa when you sleep on it tonight!”, He concluded by referring to what he says in the commercial.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds more in love than ever

Recently, a very close source of the couple spoke with the US Weekly publication and confessed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still have the same spark as before, “Blake and Ryan have an unbreakable bond as a couple.”

“They are still madly in love. In general, being married for almost 10 years, couples change or separate, but they do not, “added the person to the American media.