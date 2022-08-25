Blake Lively Shares Rare Bikini Photo During Sexy Pool Day With Husband Ryan Reynolds

Image Credit: Janet Mayer/SplashNews.com

Blake Lively took to Instagram on August 24 with a rare bikini photo, while enjoying the day by the pool with her husband Ryan Reynolds. “Summer love…had a blast,” Blake captioned the photo, along with a sun emoji. Blake rocked a white bikini with a short-sleeved wrap top and bottom with silver hardware detailing as he posed near a lavish pool. As usual, the age of adaline The star wore her hair down in her famous beachy blonde waves as she smiled for the camera. The photo arrives just one day before her 35th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Many of the stunning beauty’s 34.7 million followers were enchanted by the perky summer photo and took to the comments section to react to her summer look. “Awesome as always!” one follower wrote, while another commented, “you’re so beautiful.” A third joked: “And that’s why you’re a virgo queen…”

Several fans noted Blake’s big day tomorrow. “Happy almost birthday!” wrote one, while another wrote: “How do you feel knowing that you are turning 35 tomorrow? You definitely stayed in your 20s.” Still others were more interested in where his dead pool star husband was. “Put some Ryan in there,” one follower commented alongside a laughing emoji.

The mother of three has been married to Ryan since 2012, and things have apparently only gotten better for the iconic couple since then. “We don’t take each other too seriously, but we’re also friends,” Ryan said. entertainment tonight in a November interview. “Falling in love is great, but do they like each other? That’s the question you have to ask yourself, you know, when looking into it. We have always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a friend in that.”

fashion items now being trending now Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message 2 Weeks After Pete Davidson Split: ‘Time Will Tell’ Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme wears white pants and blazer to her mom’s wedding: photos Leah Messer breaks her silence on Kailyn Lowry’s exit from the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise

Blake clearly feels the same way. the simple favor The star took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to post a selfie of the duo laughing together. “Find me a best friend,” she captioned the photo, along with a heart emoji. “I’ll wait…”