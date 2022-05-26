Blake Lively shines in a red minidress after sweeping the MET

Blake Lively caused a furor upon his arrival on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York with his impressive Atelier Versace dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

His fashionista success continued with the after parties due to a luxurious dress jeweled red with fringes and structured shoulder pads.

It was a second dress versace in crimson red with black details, featured a design of corset on the torso, with a low circular stote and thin straps with shoulder pads of the same clothing pattern as the rest of the outfit.

Added a pair of black sneakers mary jane with a stiletto heel and thin straps over the instep, as well as multiple silver rings, slopes with black stones and rubies and a brilliant manicure.

Photo: The Grosby Group

wore his hair blonde styled in a romantic high bun with loose wavy locks, while her face was defined with make-up in light tones, lipstick nakedreddish shadows on the eyelids and blush peach color.

She was photographed by the paparazzi leaving the Standard Hotel of New York City before heading to one of the high-profile parties attended by other celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and her sisters, the Hadids, Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Rodrigoamong other.

Ryan Reynolds impressed by Blake

A viral message went viral on social media video in which it shows the actor Ryan Reynoldsfrom a different perspective than the images obtained by the photographers, in which it is shown watching his wife spellbound and surprised by the change of look that he had on the stairs of the MET.

the actress of gossip-girl she stopped at her own fashion show on the stairs to modify her initially reddish dress to a skirt, corset and gloves in shades of aqua blue and bronze.

In the video, Ryan waits for her and watches from the stairs upstairs. clapping proudly.

Ryan Reynolds looks on as wife Blake Lively unveils her second outfit at the #MetGala. https://t.co/2kVWwJSmYw pic.twitter.com/mEEn1rD3sa — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

In the last days the celebrity34, has been seen in New York walking with his family and attending various parties related to the MET, including an exclusive dinner with Anna Wintourorganizer of the gala and leader of fashion.

Blake Lively to make her directorial debut

His recent public appearances come after it was revealed that will debut as a director of feature films with the adaptation of the graphic novel secondsfrom Bryan Lee O’Malley.

At the end of last year she had her first tests as a director when she became involved in the direction and creation of the music video I Bet You Think About Mesong of Taylor Swift with Chris Stapleton.

The video was critically acclaimed and earned nominations at the Academy Country Music Awards in 2022 in the directing and producing categories.