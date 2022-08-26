Entertainment

Blake Lively shows off a great body in a white bikini with a sleeved top

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 64 1 minute read

This Thursday, Blake Livelyone of the most beautiful and beloved actresses in all of Hollywood, turns 35 and to celebrate this great day, the wife of Ryan Reynolds She posed spectacularly wearing a white bikini, to which she added some silver details to give it a more sophisticated touch.

Blake is also a fashion icon that everyone waits for when there is a red carpet or a special event, because her choices to wear are always, always the most successful.

blake lively at the met gala

(Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala / AP)

Blake Lively posed with the perfect bikini for this summer. We have not the slightest doubt.

Standing near a pool, her hair loose and blowing in the wind, Blake was bold as she showed off her perfect anatomy in a sleeveless top and high-cut bottoms, tied together with gold rings that showed off her hips.

blake lively bikini

Blake Livelywho reached the peak of success with the program “Gossip Girl” in which she gave life to the character of ‘Serena Van der Woodsen’, gives a plus to the conventional bikini with thin straps and super deep necklines with this top with sleeves.

Sexy, beautiful and successful, Blake did not want to give up the opportunity to give her place to her husband since 2012, because she tagged him in the image, since he is probably the author of such a beautiful capture.

“Summer lovin’ … had me a blast,” the businesswoman also wrote in the publication.

Blake Lively she has been a fashion lover for many years, she was the face of a Gucci and Chanel perfume for their handbag launch; In addition, it is common to see her as a special guest in the fashion shows of designers such as Dior and Michael Kors, among others.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 64 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kendall Jenner’s New Balance to shop before out of stock!

2 mins ago

Phoebe Bridgers, Fred Durst, Snail Mail will appear in the film

12 mins ago

Kendall Jenner wears Dolce & Gabbana dress once worn by Gisele Bundchen: pics

13 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston looks ‘impact silhouette’ in a tiny bikini at 53

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button