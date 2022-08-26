Blake Lively shows off a great body in a white bikini with a sleeved top

This Thursday, Blake Livelyone of the most beautiful and beloved actresses in all of Hollywood, turns 35 and to celebrate this great day, the wife of Ryan Reynolds She posed spectacularly wearing a white bikini, to which she added some silver details to give it a more sophisticated touch.

Blake is also a fashion icon that everyone waits for when there is a red carpet or a special event, because her choices to wear are always, always the most successful.

(Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala / AP)

Blake Lively posed with the perfect bikini for this summer. We have not the slightest doubt.

Standing near a pool, her hair loose and blowing in the wind, Blake was bold as she showed off her perfect anatomy in a sleeveless top and high-cut bottoms, tied together with gold rings that showed off her hips.

Blake Livelywho reached the peak of success with the program “Gossip Girl” in which she gave life to the character of ‘Serena Van der Woodsen’, gives a plus to the conventional bikini with thin straps and super deep necklines with this top with sleeves.

Sexy, beautiful and successful, Blake did not want to give up the opportunity to give her place to her husband since 2012, because she tagged him in the image, since he is probably the author of such a beautiful capture.

“Summer lovin’ … had me a blast,” the businesswoman also wrote in the publication.

Blake Lively she has been a fashion lover for many years, she was the face of a Gucci and Chanel perfume for their handbag launch; In addition, it is common to see her as a special guest in the fashion shows of designers such as Dior and Michael Kors, among others.