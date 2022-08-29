Blake Lively shows off acrylic nails to rejuvenate hands after 30

Blake Lively reminds us that the acrylic nails with bright colors will be in fashion for the next few weeks and it is that she recently modeled a manicure that invites us to play with nail polish that we will use this season, so be inspired by his proposal to use it.

Are you a lover of elegant nail art? Well the ‘Gossip Girl’ actress reminds us that betting on striking enamels is the key to rhighlight any outfit, The best thing is that you can give your personal touch with stickers, stones, glitters, 3D decorations or whatever you like best.

The manicure that Blake Lively uses and that will be a trend in the fall

Through her Instagram account, the celeb shared a photo in which she modeled a dream manicure to use with the looks of this time. This time he bet by baby blue enamel, a color that for a few months has positioned itself as one of the spoiled. We love how it looks!

The manicure that Blake Lively and that will be a trend in the fall. Photo: IG

How to order the baby blue acrylic nails?

also known like ‘pastel blue’, is the color that has conquered several of our fashion and style gurus It goes very well with different outfits. Its about classic tone that is used in baby showers, for which it is well known. Our suggestion is that you always take a picture with the design which you want to use to get the expected result.