Blake Lively Started Celebrating Her Birthday With Star Wars And Pixar At Disneyland, But Where’s Ryan Reynolds?

Blake Lively has been in the mood to celebrate as her birthday is just a few days away. As part of her pre-birthday celebration, Lively decided to take a moment and celebrate herself at the happiest place on Earth: Disneyland. Of course, she enjoyed her time being surrounded by Star Wars Pixar characters and icons, as seen on social media. But something seemed amiss when followers asked where her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was.

the rhythm section Star decided to make her birthday a girl’s getaway full of sisterly fun. Blake Lively jumped on her Instagram account to show her followers all the fun she and Robyn Lively had in the happiest place on Earth. She proved that she is a true Disney fanatic as she toured the amusement park participating in all things Disney. You can see the wonderful time the Livelys had at Disneyland in their cute post below.

The Lively sisters had so much fun just living their best lives surrounded by all things Disney. The actress was carried away as evidenced by the photos. She tapped into all of her emotions for being silly with Jasmine from Aladdin Uncomfortable being around the menacing presence of Stormtroopers. Each photo showed the pure joy Blake Lively had in spending her special day at the iconic amusement park. Even the a simple favor The star summed up her entire experience by wondering if there is “a happier place on earth” for an early birthday celebration.

While it was a delight to see Blake Lively celebrate her birthday with family, the real question is… where is her husband? Even an eagle-eyed fan couldn’t see Ryan Reynolds in any photos. Hopefully Reynolds will be there with her as he mixes up multiple Disney properties in one place. It was a surprise move given that the Hollywood couple were among the most Googled celebrity couples. While her comments section was filled with multiple personalities wishing her well, her movie star husband didn’t even leave a sarcastic comment on her post, which is unusual for a couple whose relationship history is based on the trolley

For some fans, this could spell trouble in paradise, or it could be that Blake Lively just wanted to spend some time with her actress sister.

But Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds not being together celebrating their birthday might not be as serious as their photos make it out to be. After taking a sabbatical from acting, it looks like Ryan Reynolds is back at work, as he’s training for Deadpool 3. While not much is known about the threequel, working with celebrity trainer Don Saladino pointed out the dead pool the actor is preparing for more fun action. Even though the sarcastic mercenary is now owned by Disney, the third film will retain the R rating that the first two films received, with Adam Project director Shawn Levy attached to direct it.

However, Marvel hasn’t announced a release date for the sequel as it wasn’t mentioned in the upcoming MCU lineups. But where almost all the slots in Phase 5 are filled, Phase 6 has some empty slots outside of the two Avenger movies and Fantastic four.

As Blake Lively celebrates her birth month, her movie career hasn’t slowed down. He has a full schedule with multiple projects in the works, including a meeting with Anna Kendrick to a simple favor 2. In the meantime, you can check out our 2022 movie calendar to see which movies are coming out at the end of the year.