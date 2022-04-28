Blake Lively-style toasty blonde hair: Here’s how you can get it

For a long time all the attention in fashion was focused on the color pink: fuchsia, pastel, quartz, different shades to describe the modern wave. Even Valentino’s red was replaced by the vibrant pink with an almost monochromatic parade that celebrated it in all its forms.

For a long time, green was talked about as a symbol of Generation Z, representing sustainability and technology, while in Spring/Summer 2022 bright and cheerful colors returned. So when we saw Blake Lively’s latest look, we immediately knew that orange is the perfect option for those who want to give their look a little energy and not leave us for the rest of the year.

The orange color for blondes

Blake Lively chose a especially bright tone: Of all the colors that can be found in nature -such as tangerine or pumpkin- she opted for a very sweet papaya orange for the look -jacket and pants- coordinated with a body in the same tone.

We know very well her passion for fashion, as well as her total autonomy when choosing clothes and accessories: her stylist is of valuable help, but her looks fully represent her personality (that’s why she has always been faithful to her style) . Blake Lively has the ability to find what works for him, like choosing the shade of orange that best suits his complexion and her blonde hair. A rare skill that often requires the help of a coloring manual.

The one-tone total look is hard to pull off (especially if your closet is full of blacks), but it can be worn in small doses for just the right touch: think stylist Pernille Teisbaek’s ensemble with black jeans and beige trench coat, worn with orange accessories.

Article originally published by Vogue Italia. Adapted by Monica Silveti