Blake Lively takes on a pissed off shark in this electrifying survival from Jaume Collet-Serra that’s about to disappear from Netflix.

Jaume Collet-Serra He is one of those directors who never fails. Whether choosing to approach terror in titles like ‘The Orphan’, embracing the most Hitchcockian spirit in films like ‘The Passenger’ or ‘Non-Stop’ or dressing up as Walter Hill in the electrifying ‘A Night to Survive ‘, the Catalan living in Los Angeles has shown to dominate the thriller like few current filmmakers.

Surfer vs Shark

In 2016, Collet-Serra decided to continue exploring the multiple paths that suspense offers to shape the relentless ‘Blue Hell’; a survival from a manual that pits a long-suffering Blake Lively against a great white shark with quite a few bad tempers in 87 minutes precise as a neurosurgeon and as sharp as a scalpel.

Once again, the director shows an enormous mastery when it comes to creating and managing atmospheres and impeccable vision when it comes to planning and staging; elements that, reinforced by Joel Negron’s montage, invite stay on the edge of your seat while we attend an impossible duel that, a priori, seems to have a clear winner.