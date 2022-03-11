Blake Lively teaches fashion classes to get out of your comfort zone at 30

If there is a showgirl with a great style and class, that’s it Blake Lively, who has become a fashion referencesetting trends with their outfits.

And it is that the famous actress has a original style, fashionable, and very elegantwith which he teaches style classes for women 30 and 40 years or older.

She knows how to surprise with a outfits different and unique on each occasion, making you get out of the comfort zone, but with a lot of class and glamour.

That’s why we leave you their outfits more originals for you to dare to try new outfits this 2022 in the best style of the actress.

Looks with which Blake Lively gives fashion classes for women of 30

Long dress and denim jacket

During the premiere of The Adam Project, Blake Lively looked beautiful and set trends wearing a Long dress with daring V-neckline, thin straps, and leg opening, with layers in the skirt.

To this elegant garment he added a long oversize jean jacketgiving a modern and casual touch to your outfit, and looking chic, with silver heels.

Sports pants with maxi coat and sneakers

The famous wore a sporty look with a glamorous and elegant style, and it is that she combined a black sports pants with a gray top with a black maxi coat.

To look comfortable, she wore this outfit with some black sneakers, and gave it a touch of style and glamor with a hat in the same tone and glasses.

Dress and coat in contrasting tones

Another way to look fashionable and elegant by stepping out of your comfort zone is to ditch matching shades and go for more risky and contrasting tones as Blake did.

The famous wore a long neon yellow dress, which she combined with a maxi coat in a fuchsia tone, and heels, looking glamorous and chic.

the key is in get out of your comfort zone combining garments that others would never dare, and make you feel comfortable and fashionable, no matter what anyone else says.