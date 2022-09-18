Blake Lively, tired of the paparazzi: “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life” | People

Days after Blake Lively announced on a red carpet that she was expecting her fourth child with actor Ryan Reynolds, the protagonist of the series gossip-girl He has shared 10 photos on his Instagram account, in which he has 35.2 million followers. In the images of her, the interpreter shows the state of her pregnancy during everyday and fun moments, together with family and friends, to denounce the harassment to which she is being subjected by the press. “Here are pictures of me pregnant in real life so the 11 men waiting outside my house to see me will leave me alone. You scare me and my children ”, writes the interpreter in the publication.

In the photographs that she has shared, the protagonist of films such as a little favor appears sunbathing and lounging by the pool in different bathing suits; there is also space for selfies with impossible angles in which she shows her belly and images of her in which her husband Ryan Reynolds appears, her sister Robyn Lively and one of her best friends, the American singer Taylor Swift. “Thank you everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and posts that share photos of children,” adds Blake. The couple are already parents to seven-year-old James, five-year-old Inez, and two-year-old Betty.

The couple, one of the most beloved and famous in Hollywood, is also one of the most discreet regarding their private life. Although they are very prolific on their social networks and the jokes they play on each other on their profiles are known, they have always maintained a clear policy regarding their children, which is to keep them away from the spotlight. The only time they posed for the cameras publicly was in December 2016, two years after their firstborn, James, was born, when Lively and Reynolds attended the Star of Fame ceremony for the protagonist of the adam project.

This demand of Lively in which she asks not to publish the image of her children in the media and on social network profiles without consent is not new. The actress already reported in October 2021 that an Instagram account called Hollywood Star Kids had published a photo of the couple with her three children. “This is so disturbing,” Blake commented at the time. “I have shared with you personally that these men stalk and harass my children. And you’re still posting. You said you’d stop doing it. You promised me personally. This is not a casual recognition. It’s also YOU ​​exploiting very young children. Please. delete it Please,” the actress asked at the time. After these comments and this message, the media outlet withdrew the snapshot. “Some parents agree with this, we don’t.” After the post was deleted, Blake expressed her gratitude to those who showed her support. “Thanks to everyone who LEFT [de seguir] the accounts that exploit children,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you”.

Although Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively inherited the throne in Hollywood left by the couple formed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, they have never been willing to pay according to what tolls regarding fame and their children. the protagonist of Adaline’s Secret she hid her third pregnancy until it was inevitable and her body showed that she was in her sixth month of pregnancy. She then also revealed it during her presence on a red carpet, it happened when the actress accompanied her husband to the premiere of his film Detective Pikachu. “You have all the power against them. And thanks to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Lots of love! Xxb”, concludes the actress in the recent publication.