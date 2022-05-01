Blake Lively to Direct Searchlight Pictures’ Upcoming Movie ‘Seconds’

Mexico City.- The film and television actress, popularly known for having played Serena Van der Woodsen in the series “Gossip Girl”, Blake Lively will have her debut as a film director, by directing the next project of the production house Searchlight Pictureswhich is titled “seconds”which will be an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Yes! the same creator of the adventures of Scott Pilgrim.

The portal The Hollywood Reporter has pointed out that Edgar Wrightwho brought the graphic novel adaptation of Scott Pilgrimand which was titled “Scott Pilgrim vs. the exes of the girl of his dreams”starring Michael Cera Y Mary Elizabeth Winsteadis also behind this next project as a writer and with Marc Platt in production.

On the other hand, it should be mentioned that last year Blake Lively made her directorial debut by directing the music video “I Bet You Think About Me” from Taylor Swiftwhich included the participation of the singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton. The video earned him nominations for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards for direction and production.

What is “Seconds” about?

It tells the story of Katie Clay, who is given the power to correct her past mistakes by writing them down in a notebook, eating a mushroom, and falling asleep. Clay becomes overly eager to fix every little aspect of her life, and before long, her newfound ability begins to create new problems that threaten not only to take her further and further away from the life she initially had, but also from the very fabric of the world. time and space.

