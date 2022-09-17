Blake Lively was temporarily kicked out of Disney

MEXICO CITY, September 16 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Actress Blake Lively known for her roles in “Gossip Girl”, “The Town” or “Green Lantern” confessed during an interview that she was arrested a few years ago at Disneyland, which caused that he could not return to the place for a year.

Although the American currently has a life that some would envy, since she has a marriage with actor Ryan Reynolds, in addition to being a businesswoman and socialite, it seems that she was not always an “innocent woman”.

It was on “The Late Show with David Letterman” that he formally apologized to Mickey Mouse, the company’s iconic character. “He was very young,” he began, “so I wasn’t responsible for this, it was my brother’s fault.”

The story goes back to when Lively was just six years old: “He thought it was a good idea for us to go to Disneyland and put hairspray on the stamps,” she said. Back then, visitors were stamped when leaving the park: “So, in the parking lot, he walked up to someone and said, ‘Hey, can we spray hairspray on your hand?’ and we transferred it”, after which they went through the turnstiles.

Officers known as the Fox People told Blake and the young man to come with them and took them to a subway. “And we went into the Disney jail, I think we took a boat to get there,” he said.

The officers did not have to call their parents, since their mother was also in the park, however, the children did not confess that part of the story. Although Blake expressed that the moment seemed eternal, she said that she had probably only been locked up for an hour. She also remembered when her brother asked her not to say anything if they questioned her: “If you don’t say anything, they can’t convict you,” she laughed.

She also said that it was an honor for her to have been in that prison and that she was thinking of going back because the place seemed beautiful to her.