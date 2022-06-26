Blake Lively: we review the actress’s best looks at the Met Gala over the years

Compared to usual movie premieres and award ceremonies, the met gala Annual encourages drama and excess in its dress codes. Forbidden to put on the typical gala dress, because for some reason it has earned the nickname of “the superbowl of fashion”. Someone who has always understood that intention very well is Blake Lively. Over the years, the elegant actress has been infallible when it comes to striking style on the red carpet of the event and therefore she deserves that we do a review of her best looks from the Met Gala to date.

Since 2008, Lively has been a regular name on the big night of the Met and it is logical that by now she has already mastered the stellar event. This year, moreover, is one of the official co-chairs of the gala –along with her husband Ryan Reynolds and actors Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda– and presumably, more than ever, she will once again show off her spectacular look in front of the flashes. From his career in these years, we can extract some keys to style. He likes dresses with high doses of glamor, often topped with long, dramatic trains. Just look at his last appearance in 2018, decked out in a rhinestone-covered design by Versace. It featured a fabulous beaded-embroidered bodice that took more than 600 hours of work and a train so huge she had to get to the gala by private bus.

Another great moment of style was in 2017, when Lively wore a gold Versace dress with an electric blue tail feather. In 2016, she dazzled in a strapless pink Burberry gown, complete with a cape that finished in a train with gorgeous floral embroidery. She has also given us many memorable couple outfits together with her husband. In 2014, for example, we were taken back to the golden age of Hollywood both dressed by Gucci: Reynolds in a dapper tuxedo and Lively in a dusty pink, figure-hugging gown with exquisite draping. I’m sure Lively will be dressed again to impress at the Met Gala 2022 this coming May 2, so we won’t lose sight of her.

Until that moment arrives, we review the best looks Lively at the Met Gala over the years.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com