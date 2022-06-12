Blake Lively wears a boho dress with pumps with Ryan Reynolds

When it is said that Blake Lively is the Serena van der Woodsen of real life, is not said lightly. It is difficult to know to whom the style that the actress possesses today belongs, whether to her or to her character that marked the television series for teenagers during the second decade of the 2000s. Or, perhaps, that personality deeply passionate about the fashion was always there, waiting to be discovered when its time came.

The protagonist of Gossip Girl was seen in New York accompanied by her husband, Ryan Reynolds. This time, he returned to pay an implicit tribute to his character with a boho dress which was like a direct flashback to the first episode of the third season of the series created by Josh Schwartz.

How to wear a boho dress with pumps in the style of Blake Lively?

Blake Lively wore a Reformation dress.Gotham

Lively wore a dress in white V-neckline and ruffled design, a fresh garment signed by reformation that screams ‘summer’ everywhere. She combined it with some pump shoes nude by Christian Louboutin and the Horsebit bag by Gucci.

any fan of gossip-girl it’s reminiscent of that bohemian-style garment Blake wore while escaping from the paparazzi during season three (in the cover image of this article). Back then, he wore a Rag & Bone signature piece and styled it with flat sandalsunlike this time in which the stilettos completely elevated the outfit to a slightly more formal category, reminding us that the actress knows exactly what she is doing (not for nothing, it recently went viral that her style file is entirely her own by not going to any stylist).