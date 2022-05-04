Blake Lively will make her directorial debut with ‘Seconds’

OMG! Is there something she doesn’t do well? Acting, hosting the Met Gala, directing Taylor Swift’s video, and now Blake Lively is breaking into filmmaking with a new movie called Secondyes

In accordance with VarietyBlake Lively will make her feature film directorial debut by bringing to the screen the film adaptation of the graphic novel seconds for Searchlight Pictures.

The film follows the story of Katie Clay, the owner and head chef of a restaurant called Seconds (because, in English, seconds is how it is said to repeat or eat a little more). One night, a mysterious spirit gives Katie the ability to alter reality by writing something she wants to change in a notebook, eating a mushroom, and falling asleep. As Katie begins to abuse the power to alter her past mistakes, her actions slowly cause the fabric of time and space to unravel.

This story was created by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the writer of Scott Pilgrim and released in 2014 by Random House’s Ballantine Books imprint, but now the thriller is hitting theaters and we can’t wait to see what Blake Lively achieves with this project. The script will be written by Edgar Wright, who is a friend of Lee O’Malley and, of course, directed the famous adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. TheWorld.

We love Blake! If you remember, after directing ‘I Bet you Think about me’ by Taylor’s Version, in which he directed and produced the music video starring Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller, he received two nominations at the American Country Music Awards.

