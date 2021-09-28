News

Blake Lively with Anna Kendrick in “A Simple Favor”

Two of show business personalities most loved by the general public could be co-stars in the film “A Simple Favor”, Thriller directed by Paul Feig. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick would still be in talks with Liongsate.

Blake Lively: protagonist of a drama that revolves around a mysterious disappearance

Blake Lively in "A Simple Favor"
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick stars of “A Simple Favor” by Paul Feig thriller

“A simple Favor”, based on the novel by Darcey Bell, tells the story of a mother blogger and her friend who one day it mysteriously disappears. There are still a lot of information about this project because the Liongsate is still in the stage of processing and casting.

The feature film will be directed by Paul Feig, all female comedy director such as: “The Bride” friends, “The Heat,” “Spy” and “Ghostbusters” (the latter to forget!). Filming is scheduled for August in Toronto.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick: the rise of two talented young women

“A simple Favor” will see Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick take on the role of unreleased characters, different from those we are usually used to: protagonists of numerous comedies and dramas, this project could mean a change in their careers.

Lately we saw Blake Lively in the film “Paradise Beach”, as a young surfer trying to survive a shark attack and in “Cafè Society” by the great author Woody Allen, alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart. Additionally, the “Gossip Girl” actress was cast for “The Husband’s Secret” based on a novel by the author of “Big Little Lies”.

Anna Kendrick, on the other hand, amused us in films such as “Pitch Perfect”, “Mike and Dave – A stunning wedding” and in “Table 19”. We will see her shortly in the third installment of “Pitch Perfect” due out towards the end of the year.

Silvia D’Ambrosio

06/20/2017

